Iraq's Landmark Census: A Path to Stability and Development

Iraq conducts its first nationwide census in decades to modernize data collection and impact resource distribution. The census, conducted amid political tensions, employs advanced technologies and involves minority groups to ensure fairness. It aims to address demographic, social, and economic disparities and reshape political decision-making.

Iraq embarked on its first comprehensive nationwide census in decades, a critical step aimed at modernizing data collection and shaping the future of the nation.

The census promises to play a pivotal role in determining the distribution of resources and budget allocations, amid concerns from minority groups about potential loss of influence.

Approximately 120,000 census workers will gather data using advanced technology, with observers monitoring the process, as the country takes a significant step towards stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

