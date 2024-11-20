Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Shuts Amid Russian Threats

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv closed following intelligence on a potential air attack after Ukraine struck Russian territory with U.S. missiles. Citizens were urged to prepare for shelters, as Russia hit power grids with missiles leading to power outages and increasing tensions with nuclear threats from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:17 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Shuts Amid Russian Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States shut its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, responding to specific intelligence indicating a potential significant air attack. This precautionary measure comes a day after Ukraine utilized U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory, backed by newly acquired permissions from the outgoing U.S. administration on the war's 1,000th day.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and employees are instructed to shelter in place," stated the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to be ready to seek immediate shelter should an air alert be announced, emphasizing preparedness amid a tense situation.

Amid increasing fears, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting Ukraine's power grid, causing significant infrastructural damage and leading to civilian casualties. Persistent Russian attacks raise the risk of power outages and disrupted services, as Russian tensions escalate with concerns over potential nuclear responses from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024