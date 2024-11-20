Escalating Tensions: U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Shuts Amid Russian Threats

The United States shut its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, responding to specific intelligence indicating a potential significant air attack. This precautionary measure comes a day after Ukraine utilized U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory, backed by newly acquired permissions from the outgoing U.S. administration on the war's 1,000th day.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and employees are instructed to shelter in place," stated the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to be ready to seek immediate shelter should an air alert be announced, emphasizing preparedness amid a tense situation.

Amid increasing fears, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting Ukraine's power grid, causing significant infrastructural damage and leading to civilian casualties. Persistent Russian attacks raise the risk of power outages and disrupted services, as Russian tensions escalate with concerns over potential nuclear responses from Moscow.

