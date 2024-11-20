Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Face Gunfire Incident

French troops part of a U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon were fired upon, though there were no injuries reported. The French foreign ministry emphasized the need for the safety of UN personnel and called for the freedom of movement for UNIFIL to complete its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Face Gunfire Incident
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

In a concerning development, French troops involved in a U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon were targeted by gunfire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the peacekeepers, according to France's foreign ministry.

The ministry has yet to identify who was responsible for the attack. However, it made an emphatic statement regarding the need to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel, property, and premises.

The French foreign ministry underscored the importance of UNIFIL's capacity to operate freely, underscoring that the mission must be able to exercise its mandate without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024