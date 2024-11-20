UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Face Gunfire Incident
French troops part of a U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon were fired upon, though there were no injuries reported. The French foreign ministry emphasized the need for the safety of UN personnel and called for the freedom of movement for UNIFIL to complete its mission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- France
In a concerning development, French troops involved in a U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon were targeted by gunfire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the peacekeepers, according to France's foreign ministry.
The ministry has yet to identify who was responsible for the attack. However, it made an emphatic statement regarding the need to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel, property, and premises.
The French foreign ministry underscored the importance of UNIFIL's capacity to operate freely, underscoring that the mission must be able to exercise its mandate without hindrance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement