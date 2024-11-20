UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Face Gunfire Incident

In a concerning development, French troops involved in a U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon were targeted by gunfire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the peacekeepers, according to France's foreign ministry.

The ministry has yet to identify who was responsible for the attack. However, it made an emphatic statement regarding the need to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel, property, and premises.

The French foreign ministry underscored the importance of UNIFIL's capacity to operate freely, underscoring that the mission must be able to exercise its mandate without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)