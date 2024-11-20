Kallakurichi Tragedy: CBI to Investigate After Police Lapses

The Madras High Court has intervened in the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, where 67 individuals lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor, by transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court's decision responds to petitions filed by prominent figures, seeking a comprehensive and unbiased probe.

The division bench, comprised of Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji, emphasized the seriousness of the case and the necessity for a fair investigation given the cross-state involvement of accused individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Puducherry, which challenges the local authorities' effectiveness.

In light of the tragedy, the court criticized the state police's actions, including the questionable reinstatement of a suspended officer and the apparent oversight in monitoring illicit activities in the region. This move aims to ensure justice and prevent further occurrences of such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)