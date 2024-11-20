Telangana Leads with Comprehensive Caste Census

The Congress party in Telangana is on track to complete a comprehensive caste survey in the next three weeks, an achievement that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi notes the central government has struggled with for three years.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the state's progress, noting that over 70% of the survey is complete and will drive policy formulation to reinforce social justice. He reiterated the party's demand for a national caste census.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh detailed the operation, where 80,000 enumerators reached over one crore households to gather data. The endeavor is labeled an historic success of governance in Telangana, utilizing digital maps for accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)