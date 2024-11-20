Brazil's Lula, China's Xi elevate global strategic partnership
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have decided to elevate the countries' global strategic partnership "to a Community with a Shared Future for a More Just World and Sustainable Planet."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement