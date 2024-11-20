Tensions in the Kattegat: Danish Military Monitors Chinese Ship Amid Cable Breaches

The Danish military announced on Wednesday its vigilant monitoring of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3, which is currently stationed inactive in Danish waters. This follows recent incidents of fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea being severed, raising national security concerns across the region.

In a rare public statement, Denmark confirmed its presence near the Chinese vessel via social media platform X. The move correlates with Sweden's investigation into potential maritime sabotage, as the ship had traveled near the cable damage sites. Both Swedish police and the Danish military have expressed interest in the ship's activities.

These developments have spurred international tension, with European leaders accusing Russia of intensifying hybrid warfare against Ukraine's allies. However, Russia dismissed these allegory claims. Meanwhile, China asserts compliance with maritime regulations and emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding seabed infrastructure.

