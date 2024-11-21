Left Menu

US Veto Shakes UN: Gaza Cease-Fire Efforts Stalled

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza because it wasn't linked to the release of hostages by Hamas. The resolution had broad support, but the veto led to widespread disappointment. The failure underscores ongoing conflict complexities and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 02:28 IST
The United States exercised its veto power at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, blocking a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza conflict. The resolution, which demanded a stop to hostilities without prerequisite conditions, was supported by 14 of the council's 15 members, including close U.S. allies like Britain and France.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood explained the veto, emphasizing that the resolution's failure to tie the cease-fire to the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas in October 2023 was unacceptable. Wood pointed to the potential vindication this would offer Hamas, countering international efforts to resolve the hostage crisis.

The decision has stirred considerable emotion and criticism, notably from Palestinian deputy UN ambassador Majed Bamya, who condemned the ongoing violence and lack of a cease-fire as a threat to Palestinian survival. Meanwhile, Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, backed the veto, praising the United States for aligning with their stance against Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

