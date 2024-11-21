North Korea and Russia Strengthen Ties with New Protocol and Increased Flights

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their diplomatic and economic relations by signing a new protocol aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, state media KCNA reported. The agreement, discussed in Pyongyang, also includes plans to boost aviation links through increased charter flights.

The tourism exchange between the two nations has been significant, with more than 5,000 people traveling between January and September. Most travel by air, a figure set to grow with new flights departing from various Russian cities, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

A recent visit by Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov to North Korea included gifting zoo animals, highlighting the countries' growing warmth. This relationship, however, is causing international concern as North Korea is reportedly aiding Russia with military support amid its conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)