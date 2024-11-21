Left Menu

Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House in Arbitral Dispute

A court has ordered the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by Nokha municipal council, due to non-payment of an arbitral award to Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited. The decision follows the council's failure to comply with previous court directions and an unsuccessful appeal against the arbitral award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:55 IST
Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House in Arbitral Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has mandated the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by the Nokha municipal council in Rajasthan, after it did not comply with an arbitral award of Rs 50.31 lakh owed to a company.

District Judge Vidya Prakash issued the decree, citing the finality of the 2020 arbitral award in favor of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited, after the council's appeal was dismissed earlier this year.

The court scheduled the next hearing for November 29, ordering the council's representative to appear and ruling against the transfer or encumbrance of the property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024