Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House in Arbitral Dispute
A court has ordered the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by Nokha municipal council, due to non-payment of an arbitral award to Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited. The decision follows the council's failure to comply with previous court directions and an unsuccessful appeal against the arbitral award.
Updated: 21-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:55 IST
A local court has mandated the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by the Nokha municipal council in Rajasthan, after it did not comply with an arbitral award of Rs 50.31 lakh owed to a company.
District Judge Vidya Prakash issued the decree, citing the finality of the 2020 arbitral award in favor of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited, after the council's appeal was dismissed earlier this year.
The court scheduled the next hearing for November 29, ordering the council's representative to appear and ruling against the transfer or encumbrance of the property.
