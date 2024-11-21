Left Menu

Breaking Up the Monopoly: US Regulators Target Google's Search Dominance

The US Department of Justice aims to dismantle Google's monopoly by proposing the divestiture of its Chrome browser and imposing restrictions on Android. The move follows a court ruling against Google's anticompetitive practices, with hearings set for April. The decision threatens Google's market dominance and future business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Justice is pressing for the dismantling of Google's monopoly, following a court ruling that labeled the company as a dominant force crushing competitors in the search engine market.

In its 23-page proposal, the DOJ outlines sweeping actions including the sale of Google's Chrome browser, aiming to end Google's grip on internet accessibility and enable rival search engines to compete.

The scale of these measures underscores the gravity with which US regulators view Google's practices, with the potential to reshape the tech giant's future. However, Google has pushed back, arguing these actions could undermine innovation and privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

