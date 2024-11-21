UN Rights Chief Warns of Spiraling Gang Violence in Haiti’s Capital, Calls for Action

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has issued a stark warning about escalating violence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, as gangs intensify their push to dominate the city. Over the past week, at least 150 people have been killed, 92 injured, and 20,000 displaced in a wave of violence that underscores the city's growing lawlessness.

Port-au-Prince Under Siege

“Port-au-Prince’s estimated four million people are practically being held hostage as gangs now control all the main roads in and out of the capital,” Türk said. “The latest upsurge in violence in Haiti’s capital is a harbinger of worse to come. The gang violence must be promptly halted. Haiti must not be allowed to descend further into chaos.”

The recent violence follows simultaneous and seemingly coordinated attacks beginning on 11 November. Gangs are reported to have targeted Pétion-Ville, one of the city’s last remaining secure districts, on the night of 18 November. The day before, police thwarted a gang attack on the National Police Academy, underscoring the gangs’ brazen attempts to undermine state institutions.

Alarming Casualty and Displacement Figures

The latest attacks bring the verified toll of gang violence in 2024 to 4,544 deaths and 2,060 injuries, though the real numbers are believed to be significantly higher. The humanitarian toll is equally devastating, with 700,000 people displaced across Haiti—half of them children—while the capital teeters on the edge of collapse.

Mob violence has also surged, with reports of lynchings as desperate communities take justice into their own hands.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

“The endless gang violence and widespread insecurity are deepening the dire humanitarian crisis in the country, including the impacts of severe food and water shortages and the spread of infectious diseases, at a time when the health system is already on the brink of collapse,” Türk warned.

The threats and attacks on humanitarian workers have made aid delivery increasingly precarious, compounding shortages of essential supplies. Cholera outbreaks and other infectious diseases are spreading, while the lack of clean water and food has left large segments of the population on the brink of famine.

Calls for International and Local Action

Türk emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Haiti’s institutions and restore order. “Gang violence must not prevail over the institutions of the State. Concrete steps must be taken to bolster the Haitian police force and support the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti to protect the population and to restore effective rule of law,” he said.

The Multinational Security Support mission, endorsed by the UN Security Council, aims to stabilize Haiti but has struggled to make significant headway against the entrenched gang networks. Türk also called on the international community to increase support for humanitarian relief efforts, which remain critically underfunded.

The Global Stake in Haiti’s Crisis

Haiti’s deteriorating situation has broader implications for regional stability, with many fearing that unchecked gang violence and humanitarian collapse could lead to increased migration flows and cross-border security risks.

Human rights organizations have joined the High Commissioner in urging international action. "The world cannot stand by as Haiti descends further into chaos. Immediate and coordinated interventions are necessary to restore safety and dignity to the Haitian people,” a coalition of advocacy groups stated.

Hope Amid Despair

While the situation remains dire, experts have highlighted the resilience of Haiti’s communities and the potential for progress with adequate support. Strengthening local governance, addressing the root causes of gang violence, and ensuring that international aid reaches those in need are key steps toward stabilizing the country.

As Port-au-Prince braces for further unrest, the international community faces mounting pressure to respond decisively to one of the Western Hemisphere's most severe crises.