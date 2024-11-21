Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Results Announced
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the results for the constable recruitment exam. Eligible candidates for further selection stages can find the list on the official website. The recent exams followed cancellations in February due to alleged paper leaks.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results for the written examination for constable recruitment.
The list of candidates eligible for the next recruitment stages, including record scrutiny and physical testing, is now available on the board's website.
The recent exams took place in August, following the cancellation of February's exams due to a paper leak scandal.
