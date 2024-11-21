Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Results Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the results for the constable recruitment exam. Eligible candidates for further selection stages can find the list on the official website. The recent exams followed cancellations in February due to alleged paper leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Results Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results for the written examination for constable recruitment.

The list of candidates eligible for the next recruitment stages, including record scrutiny and physical testing, is now available on the board's website.

The recent exams took place in August, following the cancellation of February's exams due to a paper leak scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024