Strengthening Ties: Army Chiefs of India and Nepal Engage in Strategic Discussions

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Nepal to meet with his counterpart General Ashok Sigdel, focusing on strengthening military collaboration between the two nations. During his five-day visit, Dwivedi will also be honored as an Honorary General of the Nepal Army and will engage in cultural and strategic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:43 IST
Upendra Dwivedi Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant move to bolster military cooperation, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi engaged in talks with his Nepalese counterpart, General Ashok Sigdel, aimed at enhancing the partnership between the two armies, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Accompanied by his wife, General Dwivedi arrived in Nepal on Wednesday for a five-day tour, responding to an invitation from General Sigdel. The discussions, held at the Nepal Army Headquarters, centered on enhancing bilateral military collaboration.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, General Dwivedi paid tribute at the Bir Smarak and was honored with a Guard of Honour. His visit will be highlighted by being conferred as an Honorary General of the Nepal Army by President Ramchandra Paudel during a ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

