Left Menu

Delhi Court Seeks Transfer of MP Rashid's Terror Funding Case

A Delhi court has requested the transfer of a terror-funding case involving newly elected MP Engineer Rashid to a court designated for lawmakers. Rashid is currently in Tihar jail, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a 2017 case. The matter will be heard on November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:15 IST
Delhi Court Seeks Transfer of MP Rashid's Terror Funding Case
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has requested the district judge to reassign a Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case to a court designated for lawmakers. The decision follows after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, recently became a member of Parliament.

Presiding over the proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh was initially slated to decide on Rashid's regular bail application. However, the case file has now been forwarded to the district judge, who is expected to address the matter on November 25.

Engineer Rashid, representing the Baramulla constituency in the Lok Sabha, has been held in Tihar jail since 2019. He was apprehended by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act concerning a 2017 terror-funding case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024