Delhi Court Seeks Transfer of MP Rashid's Terror Funding Case

A Delhi court has requested the district judge to reassign a Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case to a court designated for lawmakers. The decision follows after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, recently became a member of Parliament.

Presiding over the proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh was initially slated to decide on Rashid's regular bail application. However, the case file has now been forwarded to the district judge, who is expected to address the matter on November 25.

Engineer Rashid, representing the Baramulla constituency in the Lok Sabha, has been held in Tihar jail since 2019. He was apprehended by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act concerning a 2017 terror-funding case.

(With inputs from agencies.)