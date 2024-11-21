UK Targets 'Dirty Money': Crackdown on Global Oligarchs Begins

In an aggressive move against global financial misdeeds, Britain has sanctioned Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos and Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, freezing their assets within UK borders. Announced Thursday, this initiative forms part of a broader effort to combat 'dirty money' as the Labour government strengthens its anti-corruption framework.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned those exploiting resources for personal gain, asserting that the UK takes a firm stance against such practices. Dos Santos, a prominent figure and Africa's first female billionaire, has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption. Meanwhile, Firtash faces serious charges in Ukraine and the U.S. concerning embezzlement involving Ukraine's critical gas transit system.

Alongside the primary sanctions, the UK extended restrictions to include several other individuals closely associated with these oligarchs. Highlighting the severity of these measures, the government reaffirmed its commitment to cleansing the flow of illicit funds within its financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)