UK Targets 'Dirty Money': Crackdown on Global Oligarchs Begins

Britain has imposed sanctions on Isabel dos Santos, Dmytro Firtash, and others, freezing their UK assets. This move marks the first step in a crackdown on 'dirty money,' targeting corrupt individuals who siphon funds meant for public resources. The government aims to strengthen its anti-corruption measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an aggressive move against global financial misdeeds, Britain has sanctioned Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos and Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, freezing their assets within UK borders. Announced Thursday, this initiative forms part of a broader effort to combat 'dirty money' as the Labour government strengthens its anti-corruption framework.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned those exploiting resources for personal gain, asserting that the UK takes a firm stance against such practices. Dos Santos, a prominent figure and Africa's first female billionaire, has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption. Meanwhile, Firtash faces serious charges in Ukraine and the U.S. concerning embezzlement involving Ukraine's critical gas transit system.

Alongside the primary sanctions, the UK extended restrictions to include several other individuals closely associated with these oligarchs. Highlighting the severity of these measures, the government reaffirmed its commitment to cleansing the flow of illicit funds within its financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

