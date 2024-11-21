Left Menu

Strengthening Defense Ties: India and US Enhance Strategic Partnership

In a significant meeting, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed new initiatives to enhance peace in the Indo-Pacific and strengthened the India-US defence partnership. Both nations agreed to boost collaboration through new initiatives and joint defence projects, including advanced technology sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:29 IST
Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Laos, focusing on new initiatives for peace in the Indo-Pacific under the Quad framework.

This marked perhaps their final meeting before the Trump administration takes over, with Singh highlighting Austin's exemplary role in enhancing India-US defence relations.

The meeting, part of a larger ASEAN conclave, also reviewed India's procurement of Predator drones from the US for $4 billion and emphasized mutual achievements in defence collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

