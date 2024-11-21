Strengthening Defense Ties: India and US Enhance Strategic Partnership
In a significant meeting, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed new initiatives to enhance peace in the Indo-Pacific and strengthened the India-US defence partnership. Both nations agreed to boost collaboration through new initiatives and joint defence projects, including advanced technology sharing.
On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Laos, focusing on new initiatives for peace in the Indo-Pacific under the Quad framework.
This marked perhaps their final meeting before the Trump administration takes over, with Singh highlighting Austin's exemplary role in enhancing India-US defence relations.
The meeting, part of a larger ASEAN conclave, also reviewed India's procurement of Predator drones from the US for $4 billion and emphasized mutual achievements in defence collaboration.
