Strengthening Defense Ties: India and US Enhance Strategic Partnership

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Laos, focusing on new initiatives for peace in the Indo-Pacific under the Quad framework.

This marked perhaps their final meeting before the Trump administration takes over, with Singh highlighting Austin's exemplary role in enhancing India-US defence relations.

The meeting, part of a larger ASEAN conclave, also reviewed India's procurement of Predator drones from the US for $4 billion and emphasized mutual achievements in defence collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)