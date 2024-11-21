Digital Erasure: Upholding Privacy in High Court Rulings

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to protect the privacy of individuals acquitted of criminal charges by requiring search engines to mask their names. This move aims to safeguard individuals' dignity and privacy long after legal proceedings have been resolved in their favor.

The court underscored that the 'right to be forgotten' is inherent to the right to privacy, as enshrined under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This right ensures that individuals are not perpetually connected to outdated or irrelevant information, especially when criminal proceedings have been quashed.

While the court acknowledges the importance of access to information in a democratic society, it firmly states that this should not compromise the fundamental rights of individuals. The ruling allows individuals to petition online platforms to erase or mask records related to cases where they have been exonerated.

