Karnataka Crackdown: Officers Under Scrutiny for Crores in Disproportionate Assets

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted searches across the state based on complaints of disproportionate asset accumulation by four government officers, unearthing assets worth over Rs 26.66 crore. Searches were also carried out at related residences and offices, involving senior officers from various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:28 IST
The Karnataka Lokayukta Police launched a massive search operation across the state on Thursday in response to allegations of disproportionate wealth accumulation by four government officers. The investigation has revealed assets valued at over Rs 26.66 crore.

The search operations were expansive, covering more than 22 locations, including the residences and offices of the government officers' family members. This move is part of cases registered at the Lokayukta Police Stations in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura.

The officials named in the investigation include Krishnaveni M C, a Senior Geologist, Mahesh, Managing Director of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama's Surface Water Data Center, N K Thippeswamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent. The assets seized include valuable documents, gold ornaments, and cash.

