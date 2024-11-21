Britain Upholds ICC's Autonomy Amidst Contentious Arrest Warrants

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has underscored the nation's respect for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) independence, following the court's controversial move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other prominent figures.

A spokesperson for Starmer highlighted the ICC as the preeminent global body for addressing grave international crimes. They reiterated the British government's recognition of the fundamental differences between Israel's democratic state apparatus and organizations such as Hamas, which the UK categorizes as terrorist groups.

Amidst the escalating crisis in Gaza, Britain is concentrating efforts on advocating for an immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing violence, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful resolutions in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)