Britain Upholds ICC's Autonomy Amidst Contentious Arrest Warrants

Britain affirms the International Criminal Court's independence following its issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the distinction between Israel's democracy and terrorist entities like Hamas, while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has underscored the nation's respect for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) independence, following the court's controversial move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other prominent figures.

A spokesperson for Starmer highlighted the ICC as the preeminent global body for addressing grave international crimes. They reiterated the British government's recognition of the fundamental differences between Israel's democratic state apparatus and organizations such as Hamas, which the UK categorizes as terrorist groups.

Amidst the escalating crisis in Gaza, Britain is concentrating efforts on advocating for an immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing violence, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful resolutions in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

