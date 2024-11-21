Left Menu

Controversial Allegations: A Detailed Look into the Hegseth Case

In 2017, a woman accused Pete Hegseth, former Fox News personality and then defense secretary nominee, of sexual assault in a California hotel room. An investigation ensued with Hegseth denying the claims. The case never led to charges, and was settled confidentially in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santacruz | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:30 IST
Allegations of a 2017 sexual assault against Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News figure and defense secretary nominee, have resurfaced following a detailed investigative report. The accuser alleges Hegseth blocked her from leaving a hotel room after taking her phone.

Hegseth, who denied the allegations, stated the encounter was consensual. Despite police involvement and a thorough investigation, no charges were filed. Hegseth later paid the accuser as part of a confidential settlement to avoid a potential lawsuit.

The report contradicts Hegseth's account, citing police interviews and evidence collection. The case, first reported by a nurse, involved allegations of drink tampering and inappropriate conduct. Prosecutors eventually did not pursue charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

