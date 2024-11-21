Left Menu

A New Dawn: Job Appointments Offer Hope to 1984 Riot Survivors

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena distributed job appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional letters are to be issued, and applications verified. Saxena announced efforts to rename 'Widows' Colony.' This initiative comes before Delhi Assembly polls and represents a shift for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:15 IST
In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena handed out appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday. Nearly four decades after the riots, these victims finally receive government jobs, a step celebrated for its timing and empathy.

Saxena revealed at the Tilak Vihar ceremony that six more families will soon receive appointments as qualifications for riot victims have been relaxed, expanding employment opportunities. Furthermore, he announced plans to rename the 'Widows' Colony' in consultation with local residents.

As the verification of 437 pending applications continues, the Delhi revenue department is tasked with speeding up formalities. Widely praised, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to healing old wounds and restoring the dignity of affected families.

