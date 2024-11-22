Bolsonaro Accused: Unraveling Alleged Coup Attempt

In a significant development, Brazil's federal police have officially accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of playing a role in an alleged coup attempt after his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections. The accusation was disclosed in a formal statement released on Thursday.

The police have attributed similar accusations to 36 other individuals, broadening the scope of the alleged conspiracy. These include Bolsonaro's former justice and defense ministers, along with the country's former naval chief.

The intricacies of the case continue to be under intense scrutiny, as the ramifications of these accusations could have profound implications for Brazil's political landscape. Observers are keenly watching to see how this revelation might influence the country's governance and law enforcement dynamics.

