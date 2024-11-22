Jewellery Heist Unmasked: 15 Women Arrested at Katha Event
Fifteen women were arrested for jewellery theft during a religious 'Katha' event in Domri. The police recovered jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh. The women, part of a gang, posed as devotees. Authorities are expanding the investigation to uncover more about the gang's activities.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, 15 women have been arrested by local authorities for a string of jewellery thefts at a religious 'Katha' event in Domri. The arrests were confirmed by police officials on Friday.
The women were apprehended during the storytelling session of the esteemed Pandit Pradeep Mishra. Jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, including two gold chains and nine mangalsutras, was recovered. The women reportedly belonged to a gang specializing in thefts at large-scale gatherings.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal's swift action following a theft complaint involved the use of CCTV footage, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. The case continues to unfold, as authorities delve deeper into the gang's operations to track all criminal connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jewellery
- heist
- arrest
- women
- Domri
- Katha
- Pradeep Mishra
- police
- theft
- investigation