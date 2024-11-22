Jewellery Heist Unmasked: 15 Women Arrested at Katha Event

In a dramatic turn of events, 15 women have been arrested by local authorities for a string of jewellery thefts at a religious 'Katha' event in Domri. The arrests were confirmed by police officials on Friday.

The women were apprehended during the storytelling session of the esteemed Pandit Pradeep Mishra. Jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, including two gold chains and nine mangalsutras, was recovered. The women reportedly belonged to a gang specializing in thefts at large-scale gatherings.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal's swift action following a theft complaint involved the use of CCTV footage, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. The case continues to unfold, as authorities delve deeper into the gang's operations to track all criminal connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)