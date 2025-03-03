Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident After Bhagwat Katha Leaves One Dead, 18 Injured

Tragedy struck on Monday as a tractor-trolley carrying devotees from a Bhagwat Katha ritual overturned near the Bundelkhand Express roundabout, claiming the life of one individual and leaving 18 others injured, according to local police authorities.

The vehicle was part of a procession returning from the Baharpura Canal Bridge, where devotees had gathered to immerse offerings used in the religious event. Eyewitnesses report that the tractor lost control along the Etawah-Bidhuna section, causing chaos and trapping several passengers underneath.

District and local officials, including Circle Officer Atul Pradhan and Station House Officer Devendra Singh, acted swiftly by transporting the injured to the nearest Community Health Centre. Two critically injured individuals were transferred to Saifai Medical College for advanced medical attention. The incident was a result of driver negligence, officials affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)