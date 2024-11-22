Missiles for Manpower: Russia's Strategic Exchange with North Korea
Russia provides air defense missiles and military technology to North Korea in exchange for troop support in Ukraine. North Korea's increased military cooperation includes artillery supplies. Concerns over potential nuclear tech transfers persist, as Russia and North Korea expand economic ties.
- Country:
- South Korea
Russia has reportedly provided air defense missiles and military technology to North Korea as part of a deal to receive North Korean troops to bolster its war efforts against Ukraine. This revelation was made by Shin Wonsik, national security adviser for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
In October, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia, with some already seeing combat. The exchange has sparked concerns, with South Korea, the U.S., and Ukraine closely monitoring the situation. These countries have raised alarms about potential Russian transfers of nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.
Further solidifying their alliance, North Korea and Russia have struck a new deal to broaden economic cooperation, following high-level talks in Pyongyang. Meanwhile, South Korea's Intelligence Agency reports the transfer of conventional arms and artillery from North Korea to Russia, intensifying regional security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Weighs Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid North Korea's Military Moves
Shoigu Calls for West to Recognize Ukraine Conflict Realities
Russia's Strategy in Ukraine: Shoigu's Call and Trump's Dilemma
Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict
Europe's Stake in Ukraine's Victory