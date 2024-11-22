Missiles for Manpower: Russia's Strategic Exchange with North Korea

Russia has reportedly provided air defense missiles and military technology to North Korea as part of a deal to receive North Korean troops to bolster its war efforts against Ukraine. This revelation was made by Shin Wonsik, national security adviser for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In October, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia, with some already seeing combat. The exchange has sparked concerns, with South Korea, the U.S., and Ukraine closely monitoring the situation. These countries have raised alarms about potential Russian transfers of nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

Further solidifying their alliance, North Korea and Russia have struck a new deal to broaden economic cooperation, following high-level talks in Pyongyang. Meanwhile, South Korea's Intelligence Agency reports the transfer of conventional arms and artillery from North Korea to Russia, intensifying regional security concerns.

