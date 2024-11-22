Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Alarm: A Call for Diplomatic Change

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has accused the United States of escalating tensions, warning that the Korean peninsula faces its gravest nuclear risk yet. State media KCNA reported Kim's remarks, which were made against the backdrop of international criticism over North Korea's military ties with Russia.

During a military exhibition in Pyongyang, Kim denounced past negotiations with Washington as evidence of an unchangeably hostile U.S. policy. He pointed to a dangerously acute scenario on the peninsula that could lead to a thermonuclear war. The exhibition showcased North Korea's latest missile advancements and weaponry.

KCNA released images of strategic arms, including the Hwasong-19 missile and the Chollima-1 rocket, aiming to highlight North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Foreign policy expert Hong Min suggested that Kim might be signaling the need for a change in U.S. diplomacy, while North Korea's military developments continue to stir geopolitical tensions.

