Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Alarm: A Call for Diplomatic Change
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized the U.S. for elevating tensions. He warned of unprecedented nuclear war risks on the Korean peninsula due to conflicts with the U.S. and close ties with Russia. At a military exhibition, Kim urged for modern advancements in weaponry to boost North Korea's strategic position.
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has accused the United States of escalating tensions, warning that the Korean peninsula faces its gravest nuclear risk yet. State media KCNA reported Kim's remarks, which were made against the backdrop of international criticism over North Korea's military ties with Russia.
During a military exhibition in Pyongyang, Kim denounced past negotiations with Washington as evidence of an unchangeably hostile U.S. policy. He pointed to a dangerously acute scenario on the peninsula that could lead to a thermonuclear war. The exhibition showcased North Korea's latest missile advancements and weaponry.
KCNA released images of strategic arms, including the Hwasong-19 missile and the Chollima-1 rocket, aiming to highlight North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Foreign policy expert Hong Min suggested that Kim might be signaling the need for a change in U.S. diplomacy, while North Korea's military developments continue to stir geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
