Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Suspicious Package Investigation

British police are investigating a suspicious package near the U.S. embassy in London, and have established safety cordons. Both London's Metropolitan Police and the U.S. embassy have acknowledged the precaution on social media, ensuring the public remains updated about developments in this ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:25 IST
Bristish police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package located in proximity to the U.S. Embassy in London. Extensive cordons have been established to ensure public safety, as confirmed by authorities on Friday.

London's Metropolitan Police addressed online speculation regarding the incident, stating, "We are aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms." They further reassured the public, "Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package. We will provide a further update in due course."

The U.S. Embassy, in a statement on X, remarked that local police had temporarily closed a road near their premises, citing "an abundance of caution" in their precautionary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

