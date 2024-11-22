Russian Forces Accelerate Advances in Northeast Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Friday that Russian forces have intensified their offensive in the northeast of Ukraine, effectively undermining the Ukrainian army's strongest divisions.

Belousov, in a Defence Ministry video, is seen visiting a Russian command post in Ukraine established by the army group "North," where he distributed medals to soldiers for their bravery. He emphasized, "This operation has dismantled the best of the (Ukrainian) units. Our advance has significantly accelerated, disrupting their entire 2025 campaign," asserted Belousov.

Russian troops, who occupy nearly 20% of Ukraine's territory, have advanced toward Kupiansk, a logistics hub in northeastern Kharkiv. Over the past two months, they have progressed at their fastest pace since March 2022, as reported by open-source intelligence.

