Russian Forces Accelerate Advances in Northeast Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced the accelerated advance of Russian forces in northeast Ukraine. He lauded their progress, stating they have undermined Ukraine's strategic plans. This push strengthens Russian positions in the Kharkiv region at a rate unmatched since March 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:52 IST
Andrei Belousov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Friday that Russian forces have intensified their offensive in the northeast of Ukraine, effectively undermining the Ukrainian army's strongest divisions.

Belousov, in a Defence Ministry video, is seen visiting a Russian command post in Ukraine established by the army group "North," where he distributed medals to soldiers for their bravery. He emphasized, "This operation has dismantled the best of the (Ukrainian) units. Our advance has significantly accelerated, disrupting their entire 2025 campaign," asserted Belousov.

Russian troops, who occupy nearly 20% of Ukraine's territory, have advanced toward Kupiansk, a logistics hub in northeastern Kharkiv. Over the past two months, they have progressed at their fastest pace since March 2022, as reported by open-source intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

