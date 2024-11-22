Kuaishou Faces Penalty for Failing Youth Protection

In a recent development, China's public security authorities have taken action against Kuaishou Technology, imposing an administrative penalty for the company's failure to safeguard young users from harmful content.

The government declared on Friday that Kuaishou must undertake a comprehensive review of its app to purify it of illegal content. This measure requires the company to ensure a safe digital environment for its younger audience.

Furthermore, Kuaishou is ordered to address and rectify accounts that are in breach of established rules, aligning its practices with legal standards.

