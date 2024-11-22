SA Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leaders, Calls for Accountability in Gaza

South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, has applauded the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders. The ICC's pretrial chamber issued the warrants on Thursday, marking a significant development in international efforts to address human rights violations in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In a statement, Minister Simelane described the move as a vindication of South Africa’s long-standing position on the issue. She said, “This step by the ICC is a vindication of South Africa’s position, which has been canvassed extensively before the International Court of Justice. The international community can no longer ignore the glaring evidence of genocide and systemic violations of international law in Gaza.”

Simelane emphasized that no individual, government official, or nation-state is exempt from the rules set by international law, adding that the ICC's actions underscore the principle that accountability is not optional. "The ICC’s action sends a powerful message that accountability is a cornerstone of a just and equitable global order," she added.

The Ministry of Justice noted that the issuance of the arrest warrants marked a critical moment in addressing the decades of impunity surrounding violations in Palestine. According to the department, the ICC’s findings provide compelling evidence that Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived Gaza’s civilian population of critical resources, such as food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. Their actions, which impeded humanitarian aid during an already severe crisis, were described as serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

South Africa, along with other nations, has repeatedly called for accountability regarding the atrocities committed against Palestinians. The department also reiterated South Africa’s position, which was submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasizing that Israel’s actions may meet the definition of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Minister Simelane highlighted South Africa’s commitment to justice, human rights, and the rule of law, noting that the country will continue to raise these issues in all international forums. “South Africa will continue to advocate for justice for the people of Palestine in all international forums, ensuring that the voices of the oppressed are heard and their rights protected,” the department stated.

In its statement, the department also urged the international community to act in solidarity with Palestinians, emphasizing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. South Africa reiterated its calls for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the beginning of a political process to secure lasting peace in the region.

“As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the commencement of a political process to secure a just and lasting peace in the region,” the statement concluded.

The country’s strong stance highlights its ongoing role in advocating for global justice and the protection of human rights, urging an end to the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza, particularly women, children, and humanitarian workers.