Celebrating Justice: Honoring CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Journey

The Delhi High Court Bar Association celebrated the ascent of Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the position of Chief Justice of India in a ceremony on Friday.

During the event, Justice Khanna, a former judge of the Delhi High Court, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the court, which he referred to as his 'home.' He attributed his career accomplishments to his experiences there, stating, "This is the most cosmopolitan high court in the country."

Several high-profile dignitaries, including fellow judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, attended the celebration. The recently appointed CJI was praised for his integrity and dedication, with Justice Surya Kant noting his efforts to tackle case backlogs. Chief Justice Manmohan emphasized the judiciary's potential advancement under Khanna’s leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)