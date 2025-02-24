Legal Fraternity Protests Against Advocates Act Amendment

Lawyers affiliated with the Oudh Bar Association and various local bar associations have resolved to halt judicial work on Tuesday. This decision ensues from concerns over the Central government's planned amendment to the Advocates Act, 1961.

During a meeting chaired by OBA president RD Shashi, it was decreed that the protest would not only target the proposed amendment but also highlight ongoing issues such as the shortage of judges in the High Court, the slow judicial rotation system, and complications in listing cases.

In a show of solidarity, Central Bar Association president Arvind Kushwaha announced their support for the UP Bar Council's stance against the amendment, opting to abstain from court duties to emphasize their united front.

