Left Menu

Hypersonic Tensions: Russia Targets Dnipro with 'Oreshnik' Missile

Russia launched a hypersonic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, reaching speeds exceeding Mach 11, according to Kyiv's spy agency. The strike, using the 'Oreshnik' missile, prompted Ukraine's foreign ministry to call for international action. NATO plans an emergency meeting to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:21 IST
Hypersonic Tensions: Russia Targets Dnipro with 'Oreshnik' Missile
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

The Russian military's use of a hypersonic missile against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro marks a significant escalation in military technology use in the ongoing conflict. According to Kyiv's intelligence agency, the missile, known as the 'Oreshnik,' flew at over Mach 11, taking just 15 minutes to reach its target.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the missile, launched from the Astrakhan region, struck a Ukrainian military facility. It was equipped with six warheads, each carrying additional submunitions. The attack, described as using an intermediate-range ballistic missile, has drawn international attention.

In response to the strike, Ukraine's foreign ministry has called upon the global community to take immediate action. NATO is set to conduct an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the ramifications of the attack and explore potential responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024