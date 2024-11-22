Hypersonic Tensions: Russia Targets Dnipro with 'Oreshnik' Missile

The Russian military's use of a hypersonic missile against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro marks a significant escalation in military technology use in the ongoing conflict. According to Kyiv's intelligence agency, the missile, known as the 'Oreshnik,' flew at over Mach 11, taking just 15 minutes to reach its target.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the missile, launched from the Astrakhan region, struck a Ukrainian military facility. It was equipped with six warheads, each carrying additional submunitions. The attack, described as using an intermediate-range ballistic missile, has drawn international attention.

In response to the strike, Ukraine's foreign ministry has called upon the global community to take immediate action. NATO is set to conduct an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the ramifications of the attack and explore potential responses.

