Security Scare at US Embassy and Gatwick Airport Resolved
The US Embassy in London resumed normal operations after a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. London's Metropolitan Police closed nearby roads and investigated an incident, causing public appointments cancellations. Gatwick Airport also faced an evacuation due to a suspicious item in luggage, with authorities quickly resolving both incidents.
The US Embassy in London returned to normal operations on Friday after police safely detonated a suspicious package found nearby. London's Metropolitan Police Service cordoned off a road near the embassy as a precaution during the investigation.
Despite the resolution later that afternoon, all public appointments at the embassy were cancelled for the day. The embassy thanked local police for their swift response and visitors for their cooperation.
Meanwhile, London's Gatwick Airport's south terminal faced an evacuation after authorities found a suspicious item in luggage, leading to the deployment of an ordnance disposal team. Both incidents were resolved swiftly, ensuring public safety.
