Left Menu

Security Scare at US Embassy and Gatwick Airport Resolved

The US Embassy in London resumed normal operations after a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. London's Metropolitan Police closed nearby roads and investigated an incident, causing public appointments cancellations. Gatwick Airport also faced an evacuation due to a suspicious item in luggage, with authorities quickly resolving both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST
Security Scare at US Embassy and Gatwick Airport Resolved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The US Embassy in London returned to normal operations on Friday after police safely detonated a suspicious package found nearby. London's Metropolitan Police Service cordoned off a road near the embassy as a precaution during the investigation.

Despite the resolution later that afternoon, all public appointments at the embassy were cancelled for the day. The embassy thanked local police for their swift response and visitors for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, London's Gatwick Airport's south terminal faced an evacuation after authorities found a suspicious item in luggage, leading to the deployment of an ordnance disposal team. Both incidents were resolved swiftly, ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024