Security Scare at US Embassy and Gatwick Airport Resolved

The US Embassy in London returned to normal operations on Friday after police safely detonated a suspicious package found nearby. London's Metropolitan Police Service cordoned off a road near the embassy as a precaution during the investigation.

Despite the resolution later that afternoon, all public appointments at the embassy were cancelled for the day. The embassy thanked local police for their swift response and visitors for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, London's Gatwick Airport's south terminal faced an evacuation after authorities found a suspicious item in luggage, leading to the deployment of an ordnance disposal team. Both incidents were resolved swiftly, ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)