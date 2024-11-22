Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Intensify amidst Mediation Efforts

In a flurry of military escalation, Israeli strikes targeted southern Lebanon and areas near Beirut, killing at least five medics on Friday. These attacks coincide with Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, even as diplomatic efforts led by a U.S. envoy sought a ceasefire deal.

The latest violence stems from an intensified operation by Israeli forces, who have been engaging Hezbollah fighters along Lebanon's southern border since October 1. Troops have made significant incursions near the town of Khiyam, driving the prolonged conflict to new heights, and prompting Hezbollah to respond with rocket fire.

Despite mediation attempts by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, tension remains high. Over 3,500 individuals, including more than 200 medics, have died since the Israeli strikes began last year. Widespread evacuation orders in Beirut, broadcast on social media, underscore the civilian toll and volatile nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)