Good Governance Conference Highlights Centre-State Synergy and Reformative Governance Under Modi Govt

The two-day Conference on Good Governance, held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, brought together policymakers, administrators, and experts to discuss transformative governance reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai led discussions on how innovative reforms are simplifying governance and empowering citizens.

Organized jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Government of Chhattisgarh, the conference aimed to address regional challenges while promoting collaborative federalism.

Governance Reform for ‘Ease of Living’

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the Modi government’s reforms are driven by the ethos of transparency, efficiency, and citizen empowerment. He elaborated on pivotal measures, including:

Abolition of 2,000 outdated rules, reducing bureaucratic red tape.

Removal of attested documents requirements, signaling trust in citizens, particularly youth.

Elimination of interviews for Group B and C posts, curbing corruption and favoritism.

“These measures have simplified processes and empowered citizens, making governance more accessible and citizen-friendly,” he noted.

Technological Innovations in Governance

Dr. Singh highlighted the adoption of technology as a cornerstone of governance reforms, including:

Face-recognition technology for pensioners: This groundbreaking initiative allows senior citizens to verify their pensions via mobile phones, eliminating physical verification hurdles.

Digitization of pension and family entitlement systems: Ensuring timely, hassle-free disbursals, benefiting millions of citizens.

Plans for expanding tech-driven services: These include AI-based solutions for public service delivery and advanced grievance redressal mechanisms.

Collaborative State Models

In a novel approach, the Centre has initiated state-to-state collaborations to address shared challenges. Dr Singh cited Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir’s partnership on water-cleaning initiatives as a model for cross-state knowledge-sharing and innovation.

“This experiment in governance demonstrates the power of collaboration in solving issues that transcend regional boundaries,” he stated, encouraging more states to adopt this model.

Empowering Regions and Local Governance

Dr Singh underscored the importance of holding governance conferences across India to ensure region-specific solutions. He reflected on past conferences in states like J&K, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Tamil Nadu as examples of the government’s outreach to the grassroots.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai commended the Centre’s support for building administrative capacity in Chhattisgarh. He remarked, “This conference showcases the spirit of cooperative federalism and provides a platform to exchange ideas and adopt successful governance models.”

Enhancing Accountability and Combating Corruption

Dr. Singh spoke on the amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which now treats bribery from both giver and taker as serious offenses. This reform strengthens the government’s stance on accountability and transparency.

The Minister also touched upon the grievance redressal mechanisms, which have been enhanced through technological platforms, enabling faster resolution and better citizen engagement.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Holistic Development

The Raipur conference concluded with a renewed focus on transforming governance into a people-centric mechanism. Discussions highlighted the need for further integration of technology, deeper Centre-State collaboration, and sustained efforts to reduce procedural complexities.

Dr. Singh’s address, combined with Chief Minister Sai’s endorsement, underscored the shared vision of a governance model rooted in cooperative federalism.

The conference reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and inclusive governance structure, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous India, in alignment with the vision of Mission Viksit Bharat.