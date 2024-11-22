Left Menu

International Tensions Rise as Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrants

Amidst international discord, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban invites Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary after ICC issued arrest warrants against him for alleged war crimes. EU countries face diplomatic challenges while deciding whether to enforce ICC warrants, highlighting Europe's complex relationship with Israel and international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:23 IST
Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, despite International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued against him. The warrants charge Netanyahu, along with former defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, with war crimes related to Gaza conflict.

The decision, which places EU countries at a crossroads, requires them to enforce international legal commitments. Notably, Germany and France have refrained from commenting on their actions if Netanyahu visits, demonstrating the diplomatic challenges posed by the ICC's decision.

Several EU countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands, have confirmed adherence to the ICC's warrants. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions rise as Hungary pledges protection for Netanyahu, with Orban criticizing the ICC's decision as "unacceptable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

