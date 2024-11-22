International Tensions Rise as Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrants

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, despite International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued against him. The warrants charge Netanyahu, along with former defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, with war crimes related to Gaza conflict.

The decision, which places EU countries at a crossroads, requires them to enforce international legal commitments. Notably, Germany and France have refrained from commenting on their actions if Netanyahu visits, demonstrating the diplomatic challenges posed by the ICC's decision.

Several EU countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands, have confirmed adherence to the ICC's warrants. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions rise as Hungary pledges protection for Netanyahu, with Orban criticizing the ICC's decision as "unacceptable."

(With inputs from agencies.)