Escalating Conflict: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Israeli forces carried out intensified strikes on southern Lebanon and the outskirts of Beirut on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least five medics. Ground troops engaged in clashes with Hezbollah fighters in the south, escalating the conflict despite ongoing mediation efforts.

Hopes for a ceasefire remain due to the diplomatic initiative of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who visited Beirut this week. Hochstein expressed optimism regarding a potential truce but faced challenges as Israeli military actions against Hezbollah continued unabated.

The conflict has also affected the Lebanese civilian population, with increased evacuation warnings following escalated rocket assaults by Hezbollah. Reports detail widespread structural damage in Beirut suburbs as tensions show no sign of easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)