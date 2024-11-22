Petrol Pump Clash: Shooting Over Payment Dispute

A violent altercation erupted at a petrol station in Dulhapur, India, when a customer shot the owner and his son over a payment dispute. The authorities have launched an investigation.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. when a young man from Sevdha village demanded a refill worth Rs 100. After topping up the fuel, Deependra Singh, the owner's son, requested an additional Rs 50 due to overfilling. The customer resisted, sparking a confrontation.

Tensions escalated as the customer called for reinforcements from his village, leading to a brawl during which the customer shot Deependra in the stomach and owner Nanki Devi in the hand. Both were immediately hospitalized. The police are utilizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)