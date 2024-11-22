Left Menu

Petrol Pump Clash: Shooting Over Payment Dispute

A dispute over a payment at a petrol pump in Dulhapur, India, escalated into a shooting. The incident involved a customer who shot the petrol pump owner and his son after an argument over extra petrol charges. Both victims have been hospitalized, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. when a young man from Sevdha village demanded a refill worth Rs 100. After topping up the fuel, Deependra Singh, the owner's son, requested an additional Rs 50 due to overfilling. The customer resisted, sparking a confrontation.

Tensions escalated as the customer called for reinforcements from his village, leading to a brawl during which the customer shot Deependra in the stomach and owner Nanki Devi in the hand. Both were immediately hospitalized. The police are utilizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

