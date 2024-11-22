Left Menu

Peon's Misguidance: Elderly Voter Files Complaint in Kalyan

A peon with the Kalyan civic body in Thane district is booked for allegedly misleading an elderly voter during the Maharashtra assembly elections by equating national party's symbol with a regional party's logo. The incident led to a police complaint and subsequent FIR filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:40 IST

  
  India

A peon associated with the Kalyan civic body in Thane district has been implicated for allegedly misguiding an elderly female voter during the Maharashtra assembly elections. The police have lodged a case following the complaint.

The issue arose when the 80-year-old voter from Ahilya Chowk, Kalyan, searched for the national party's lotus symbol on the EVM but couldn't find it. She sought help from the peon on duty at the polling booth.

The peon reportedly misinformed her, equating the national party's symbol with a regional outfit's flaming torch. Realizing the error, she approached an election officer and later filed a police complaint, resulting in an FIR under the Representation of People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

