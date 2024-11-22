Italian-Egyptian Actor's Arrest Stirs Tensions Amid Past Tragedies

The arrest of Italian-Egyptian pornographic actor Elanain Sherif in Cairo has reignited concerns among Italian officials, harking back to the unresolved killing of student Giulio Regeni in Egypt eight years ago.

Sherif, also known by his stage name Sheri Taliani, was detained at Cairo airport on November 9. His lawyer, Alessandro Russo, confirmed reports of his arrest, citing Egypt's ban on online pornography as a potential reason, although no official explanation has been provided by Egyptian authorities.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that the Italian government and embassy in Cairo are monitoring the situation closely. Sherif, who holds dual Egyptian and Italian citizenship, was moved to a prison near Alexandria after his arrest, with no updates available since. This incident has sparked renewed debate on Italy's past diplomatic efforts concerning cases like Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki.

