Power Consolidation: Ortega's Constitutional Overhaul in Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan parliament, under the control of the ruling Sandinista Front, has voted in favor of a constitutional reform enhancing President Daniel Ortega's authority. This move grants more power to the Central American nation's police and military, a point of concern for international observers.

Emerging as a matter of urgency, the 79-year-old Ortega's reform was swiftly passed by 91 lawmakers. The legislation outlined a framework for increased executive power, including media control expansion and extending the presidential term from five to six years. It also introduced the contentious role of 'co-presidents.'

Critics, including the Organization of American States, warn that these changes solidify the 'absolute power' wielded by Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, threatening democratic principles and paving the way for an authoritarian regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)