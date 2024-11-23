FBI Alerts NBA: Athlete Home Burglaries Linked to International Rings

The FBI has issued a serious warning to the NBA regarding a surge in home burglaries involving professional athletes, suggesting the involvement of highly organized, transnational theft rings.

According to a recent memo obtained by Reuters, homes of two NBA players alongside NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been targeted. The NBA encourages its athletes to upgrade their security systems and consider hiring protective guard services for times they are away from home.

The FBI's briefing connected these crimes to South American Theft Groups that use sophisticated tools like drones and signal jamming devices. Players are urged to remain cautious, especially with their social media activities. The NFL has issued a similar advisory, noting perpetrators sometimes disguise themselves as joggers or maintenance workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)