Left Menu

FBI Alerts NBA: Athlete Home Burglaries Linked to International Rings

The FBI has warned the NBA of burglaries targeting athletes and linked to international rings, as revealed in a league memo. NBA stars, including NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, have been affected. Players are advised to enhance home security using technology and guard services. Similar alerts have been issued by the NFL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:18 IST
FBI Alerts NBA: Athlete Home Burglaries Linked to International Rings

The FBI has issued a serious warning to the NBA regarding a surge in home burglaries involving professional athletes, suggesting the involvement of highly organized, transnational theft rings.

According to a recent memo obtained by Reuters, homes of two NBA players alongside NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been targeted. The NBA encourages its athletes to upgrade their security systems and consider hiring protective guard services for times they are away from home.

The FBI's briefing connected these crimes to South American Theft Groups that use sophisticated tools like drones and signal jamming devices. Players are urged to remain cautious, especially with their social media activities. The NFL has issued a similar advisory, noting perpetrators sometimes disguise themselves as joggers or maintenance workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024