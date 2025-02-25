Pullela Gopichand's Stark Reality Check: The Future of Indian Athletes

In a provocative revelation, India's chief badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, has ignited a debate about the financial instability facing Indian athletes, advising families to pursue sports careers only if financially stable.

Gopichand, in an interview with ANI, expressed deep concern over the lack of financial security for national champions, Commonwealth medalists, and Asian Games medalists, emphasizing the absence of a safety net for athletes who fail to find jobs or stability post-retirement.

Citing systemic flaws, he criticized the short-term focus of sports administration and stressed the importance of long-term career planning beyond playing years, drawing parallels with army personnel who receive post-career support.

(With inputs from agencies.)