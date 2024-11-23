Left Menu

Controlled Explosion at Euston Station: Police Respond to Suspicious Package

British police conducted a controlled explosion near Euston Station in London, following the discovery of a suspect package. The situation prompted the evacuation of the station, but the cordons have now been lifted. Police confirmed the operation through their social media updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST
Controlled Explosion at Euston Station: Police Respond to Suspicious Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police executed a controlled explosion following the discovery of a suspect package near Euston railway station in the heart of London. The incident, which unfolded on Saturday, led to a temporary evacuation of the busy transport hub.

The Metropolitan Police, responsible for security in the capital, confirmed through their social media platform X that the operation was successfully carried out by specialist officers, and the police cordons that had been established around the area were subsequently removed.

Initially, law enforcement had issued a statement recognizing online reports about a potential threat 'in the vicinity of Euston Station.' As a precaution, they had set up protective cordons, which have since been dismantled following the conclusion of the safety operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024