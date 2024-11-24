Left Menu

Investigation Launched in UAE over Missing Dual Citizen with Possible Terrorist Links

Authorities in the UAE are investigating the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen living in the Emirates. The Israeli prime minister's office indicated the case could be linked to terrorism. Kogan is a representative of Chabad, which supports Jewish communities in the region.

Updated: 24-11-2024 02:12 IST
The United Arab Emirates authorities have initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen. Kogan, who resides in the UAE, went missing on Thursday, the Israeli prime minister's office revealed on Saturday.

The prime minister's statement indicated that the disappearance might be related to a terrorist incident, leading to increased concerns and scrutiny. However, it stopped short of providing specific details about the potential link to terrorism.

Kogan is a representative for Chabad in the UAE, an organization fostering Jewish community ties and supporting Jewish visitors and residents in the Gulf. The UAE's state news agency reported that the ministry of interior is actively searching for Kogan, without reference to his Israeli citizenship.

