Returning Home: Syrian Jewish Family's Emotional Visit Marks Bridge to the Past

Rabbi Yusuf Hamra and his son Henry visited Damascus for the first time since leaving Syria over three decades ago. Their return, part of a delegation organized by the Syrian Emergency Task Force, was met with nostalgia and hope for reconstruction, while considering future relations and infrastructure challenges.

Rabbi Yusuf Hamra along with his son Henry returned to Damascus, marking their first visit back since emigrating to the United States over 30 years ago. The duo was warmly welcomed by former Christian neighbors and participated in a delegation driven by nostalgia and potential reconciliation.

The visit allowed the Hamras to reconnect with the neglected al-Franj synagogue and assess the damage to the historic synagogue in Jobar. Historical tensions and travel restrictions under Assad's rule forced many Syrian Jews to emigrate, but efforts are being made to draw them back.

While current conditions make permanent return challenging, Syrian authorities hope to demonstrate inclusivity towards minorities. The Hamras advocate rebuilding efforts and wish to see more Syrian Jews visiting their homeland to foster new connections and future possibilities.

