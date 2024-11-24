Left Menu

Canada's Apology: Restoring Inuit Culture After Sled Dog Massacre

The Canadian government has apologized to the Inuit of northern Quebec for the mass killing of their sled dogs in the 1950s and 60s. The loss of these animals deeply impacted the Inuit's ability to hunt and travel, causing long-term damage to their communities and culture.

The Canadian government has formally apologized to the Inuit of northern Quebec for the mass slaughter of sled dogs that occurred during the 1950s and 1960s. This mass killing had devastating effects on these communities, stripping them of their means to hunt and travel across the vast Arctic landscapes.

Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, made the apology in Kangiqsujuaq in Nunavik. The government has also pledged C$45 million in compensation, acknowledging the trauma inflicted by these historic injustices. The massacre of sled dogs, referred to as 'qimmiit', was carried out by authorities including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The elimination of these dog teams, integral to the culture and subsistence of the Inuit people, led to economic and food insecurity and left profound emotional scars. Previously, an internal investigation by the RCMP cleared the organization of wrongdoing, but Inuit leaders claim these actions were part of broader colonization efforts that permanently altered their way of life.

