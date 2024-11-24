Left Menu

Arson Arrests in Manipur: Police Crackdown Continues

Manipur Police have arrested seven more individuals for engaging in arson and damaging properties of lawmakers in Imphal Valley. Over the past two days, three arrests were made in Kakching district and four in Imphal West. The total number of arrests related to the incident now stands at 41.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 09:37 IST
Manipur Police have intensified their crackdown on those involved in recent acts of arson against legislators' homes in Imphal Valley, resulting in seven more arrests over the past two days. According to an official statement released on Sunday, three individuals were apprehended in Kakching district on Friday, while four were taken into custody in Imphal West district on Saturday. This brings the total number of arrests related to the incident to 41.

The unrest, which erupted during protests on November 16, saw the residences of ministers and MLAs vandalized and set ablaze. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and expressed regret over the situation, revealing that suspects were identified through CCTV footage and are now facing legal actions. 'In the name of a democratic movement, some gangs have looted and burnt the residences,' Singh stated, highlighting the ongoing challenges in maintaining law and order.

The incident underscores the tensions in the region as authorities strive to restore peace and hold perpetrators accountable. The arrests mark a significant step by police to address the criminal actions and serve as a warning to those involved in similar future disruptions.

